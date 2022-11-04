“WALKING FOOTBALL-TORREVIEJA TRIUMPH FOR PORTOBELLO”

By Euro Weekly News Media • 04 November 2022 • 9:56

Judy Russell (Left) accepts the cheque for 580 euros on behalf of the Asociacio`n Charity Torrevieja.

Portobello Campoverde followed on from their League and Cup double by winning the Torrevieja Trophy at the Sports City Walking Football Tournament last Saturday, 29th October.

They defeated Camposol 3-0 in the Play Off Semi Final while all Spanish team El Cañadon defeated Athletic Club on penalties in the other Semi Final.

Ironically both beaten semi finalists had not lost a qualifying game!

In the Final Portobello continued their dominance and brought to an end the Spanish teams unbeaten run with a convincing 3-0 win to become the first winners of the Torrevieja Walking Football Tournament Trophy.

Host club Esquina Park Rangers defeated local rivals Formentera to clinch the Third Place.

The bottom team from each group played off for the Consolation Plate with Hondon Valley Flyers defeating Malaga 3-0.

All ten teams agreed the tournament had been well organised by host club Esquina Park Rangers and an excellent day enjoyed by the players and the large number of spectators who attended.

The teams had paid an entry fee and once pitch, insurance and trophy expenses had been deducted 330 euros was donated to the chosen charity “Asociación Charity Torrevieja”.

After match raffles and donations from teams raised a further 250 euros donating a total of 580 euros to the Charity.

An Exceptional effort from all involved and for a worthy cause. Much appreciated by the Asociación.

Many Thanks to the Euro Weekly News for their continued support for Walking Football.

“Make sure you get YOUR copy!”

Follow us on our socials here:

Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/walkfootballspain/

In Malaga: https://www.facebook.com/groups/walkingfootballspain/

Website: https://walkingfootballspain.com/

Learn more about the charity: https://www.juntadeandalucia.es/temas/participacion/asociaciones/asociaciones.html

Thank you for taking the time to read this article. Do remember to come back and check The Euro Weekly News website for all your up-to-date local and international news stories. Remember, you can also follow us on Facebook and Instagram.