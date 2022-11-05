Australian sniper who terrorised Russian troops dies in Ukraine

By Peter McLaren-Kennedy • 05 November 2022 • 16:06

Sniper - Get Military Photos / Shutterstock.com

The Australian sniper known as the “Ninja” who was said to have terrorised Russian troops, has died after suffering near-death gunshot wounds earlier in the year.

Australia’s Department of Foreign Affairs and Trade confirmed the death of Trevor Kjeldal, 40, on Saturday, November 5.

Kjeldal came to the aid of Ukrainians volunteering his services as a sniper, soon earning a reputation for his skill as a marksman.

But in July he was wounded in action. Recovering from his wounds he returned to action in September before suffering shrapnel wounds to the head.

The Australian Embassy said they were providing assistance to his family and were working to repatriate his body.

Australian Prime Minister Anthony Albanese conveyed his condolences to Kjeldal’s family and friends on Saturday at a conference in Canberra. “It’s tragic news. I remind people that the advice is not to travel to Ukraine.

“(Ukraine) is a dangerous place, but my heart goes out to the family and friends of the gentleman involved.”

The Australian sniper who terrorised Russian troops will be missed by Ukrainians but will also be a stark reminder for those who do travel to fight in Ukraine, that their life could be at risk.

