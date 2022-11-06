By Chris King • 06 November 2022 • 21:11

Vocalist and drummer of acclaimed Indie rock band passes away aged 55

Mimi Parker, the vocalist and drummer with Indie rock band Low passed away at the age of 55 after battling ovarian cancer.

Mimi Parker, the vocalist and drummer with Minnesota-based indie rock band Low is dead at the age of 55. The news was announced by the band’s management on their official Twitter profile today, Sunday, November 6.

“Friends, it’s hard to put the universe into words in a short message, She passed away last night, surrounded by family and love, including yours. Keep her name close and sacred. Share this moment with someone who needs you. Love is indeed the most important thing”, said the band’s tweet @lowtheband.

Her death was also confirmed by Variety, the entertainment news outlet, who said Mimi died on November 5 after a two-year battle with ovarian cancer.

Low was formed in Duluth, Minnesota, by Mimi and her husband Alan Sparhawk in early 1993. They both remained a permanent fixture – with their distinctive harmonies one of the main elements – while other band members changed throughout the years.

The band’s musical style was often referred to in the early days as ‘slowcore’, due to their slow tempos and minimalist arrangements. This was a term that was disliked by the band’s members though.

