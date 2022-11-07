By Matthew Roscoe • 07 November 2022 • 10:17
WATCH: MASSIVE fire at Emaar skyscraper in Dubai near Burj Khalifa. Image: @nexta_tv/Twitter
Videos circulating online show the Emaar skyscraper, which is located near Dubai’s Burj Khalifa, the tallest building in the world, on fire.
According to local reports, the 35-storey building caught fire just after midnight at the 8 Boulevard Walk Tower in Downtown Dubai.
In #Dubai, the #Emaar skyscraper caught fire near the #BurjKhalifa, the tallest building in the world.
At the moment the fire was extinguished, there is no information about victims. pic.twitter.com/QtPmRBHSTq
— NEXTA (@nexta_tv) November 7, 2022
Multiple angles show the full extent of the blaze.
#breaking #Dubai, the #Emaar skyscraper caught fire near the #BurjKhalifa, the tallest building in the world.
there is no information about victims. #Emaar pic.twitter.com/e6meg9UZoT
— Military Agent (@MilitaryAgentt) November 7, 2022
arabianbusiness.com reported that the fire was eventually extinguished around 4 am. However, no information about the cause of the blaze or if anyone has been injured has yet to be released.
Last night Emaar's building on fire in Dubai Downtown.#Dubai #fire pic.twitter.com/JcC4q21JrQ
— Aliou (@Alliioouu) November 7, 2022
“A massive fire broke out early Monday morning at a 35-story high-rise building of the #Emaar company in the centre of #Dubai in the Downtown area near the #BurjKhalifa, the world’s tallest building.”
A massive fire broke out early Monday morning at a 35-story high-rise building of the #Emaar company in the center of #Dubai in the Downtown area near the #BurjKhalifa, the world’s tallest building. #fireaccident@khurram143 @ShirazHassan @NKMalazai pic.twitter.com/8JPeV3SUUL
— Dileep kumar khatri (@DileepKumarPak) November 7, 2022
The fire is scarily similar to the one that broke out in China in September.
On Friday, September 16, a huge fire ripped through a high-rise Telecom building in Changsha, China.
