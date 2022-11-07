Iconic statue of Russian empress Catherine II in Ukrainian port of Odesa is to be demolished Close
Trending:

WATCH: MASSIVE fire at Emaar skyscraper in Dubai near Burj Khalifa

By Matthew Roscoe • 07 November 2022 • 10:17

WATCH: MASSIVE fire at Emaar skyscraper in Dubai near Burj Khalifa. Image: @nexta_tv/Twitter

A HUGE fire broke out at an Emaar building in Dubai near Burj Khalifa in the early hours of Monday, November 7.

Videos circulating online show the Emaar skyscraper, which is located near Dubai’s Burj Khalifa, the tallest building in the world, on fire.

According to local reports, the 35-storey building caught fire just after midnight at the 8 Boulevard Walk Tower in Downtown Dubai.

Multiple angles show the full extent of the blaze.

arabianbusiness.com reported that the fire was eventually extinguished around 4 am. However, no information about the cause of the blaze or if anyone has been injured has yet to be released.

“A massive fire broke out early Monday morning at a 35-story high-rise building of the #Emaar company in the centre of #Dubai in the Downtown area near the #BurjKhalifa, the world’s tallest building.”

The fire is scarily similar to the one that broke out in China in September.

On Friday, September 16, a huge fire ripped through a high-rise Telecom building in Changsha, China.

Thank you for taking the time to read this article, do remember to come back and check The Euro Weekly News website for all your up-to-date local and international news stories and remember, you can also follow us on Facebook and Instagram.

FacebookTwitterRedditWhatsAppTelegramLinkedInEmailCopy Link
Go Back

Related News

<< Go Back to All Previous Editions
Written by

Matthew Roscoe

Originally from the UK, Matthew is based on the Costa Blanca and is a web reporter for The Euro Weekly News covering international and Spanish national news. Got a news story you want to share? Then get in touch at [email protected]

Comments

    Leave a comment

    Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Continue Reading