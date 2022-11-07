Greek Supreme Court calls for enquiry into wiretapping accusations scandal

By Chris King • 07 November 2022 • 19:59
Image of Greek PM Kyriakos Mitsotakis.
Credit: Wikipedia - By kremlin.ru, CC BY 4.0, https://commons.wikimedia.org/w/index.php?curid=113774688
An investigation into a wiretapping case that has rocked the country for months has been called for by Greece’s supreme court today, Monday, November 7. Recent revelations published on Sunday 6 by Documento claimed that the Greek Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis was involved in alleged illegal surveillance.
Among those named by the publication as victims of alleged illegal wiretapping were Antonis Samaras, the country’s former prime minister. Vangelis Marinakis, the shipping and media tycoon was also mentioned, as were the current Greek ministers for tourism, labour, finance, foreign affairs, and development.
Kostas Vaxevanis, the editor-in-chief of the weekly newspaper – that is closely linked to Syriza, the left-wing opposition party – said that he was prepared to testify in court. His publication claimed to have sources who were “two people who had a key role in the surveillance”.
Documento claimed in its report that the Predator malware had been used in illegal surveillance operations. They also said that spyware had been used in collaboration with technology belonging to the Greek intelligence service (EYP). Mobile phones of not only targets, but their relatives, had been infected with the software it claimed.
Although the contents of the newspaper’s report were denied by the government, accusing it of not having any evidence to back up its claims, it called for an enquiry to be launched, as reported by euronews.com.
___________________________________________________________
Thank you for taking the time to read this article. Do remember to come back and check The Euro Weekly News website for all your up-to-date local and international news stories and remember, you can also follow us on Facebook and Instagram.
Share this story
Subscribe to our Euro Weekly News alerts to get the latest stories into your inbox!
By signing up, you will create a Euro Weekly News account if you don’t already have one. Review our
Privacy Policy for more information about our privacy practices.
Originally from Wales, Chris spent years on the Costa del Sol before moving to the Algarve where he is a web reporter for The Euro Weekly News covering international and Spanish national news.
Got a news story you want to share? Then get in touch at [email protected]
Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *
By signing up, you will create a Euro Weekly News account if you don’t already have one. Review our Privacy Policy for more information about our privacy practices.
Download our media pack in either English or Spanish.