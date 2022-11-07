Greek Supreme Court calls for enquiry into wiretapping accusations scandal

By Chris King • 07 November 2022 • 19:59

Image of Greek PM Kyriakos Mitsotakis. Credit: Wikipedia - By kremlin.ru, CC BY 4.0, https://commons.wikimedia.org/w/index.php?curid=113774688

A full enquiry into the recent wiretapping scandal has been called for by the Greek Supreme Court.

An investigation into a wiretapping case that has rocked the country for months has been called for by Greece’s supreme court today, Monday, November 7. Recent revelations published on Sunday 6 by Documento claimed that the Greek Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis was involved in alleged illegal surveillance.

Among those named by the publication as victims of alleged illegal wiretapping were Antonis Samaras, the country’s former prime minister. Vangelis Marinakis, the shipping and media tycoon was also mentioned, as were the current Greek ministers for tourism, labour, finance, foreign affairs, and development.

Kostas Vaxevanis, the editor-in-chief of the weekly newspaper – that is closely linked to Syriza, the left-wing opposition party – said that he was prepared to testify in court. His publication claimed to have sources who were “two people who had a key role in the surveillance”.

Documento claimed in its report that the Predator malware had been used in illegal surveillance operations. They also said that spyware had been used in collaboration with technology belonging to the Greek intelligence service (EYP). Mobile phones of not only targets, but their relatives, had been infected with the software it claimed.

Although the contents of the newspaper’s report were denied by the government, accusing it of not having any evidence to back up its claims, it called for an enquiry to be launched, as reported by euronews.com.

___________________________________________________________

