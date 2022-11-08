Murcia shocked by two sudden deaths in the street in the space of two hours

By Chris King • 08 November 2022 • 21:58
Image of the town of Lorqui in Murcia.
Credit: Google maps - Francisco Santana
According to the 112 Emergency Coordination Centre, in what appear to be two separate cases of sudden death, two people lost their lives this Tuesday afternoon, November 8.
The first deceased to occur was that of a 63-year-old woman who reportedly fainted at around 4pm while walking through the town of Molina de Segura in Murcia. Just two hours later, an 81-year-old man died in similar circumstances while out and about in the Murcian municipality of Lorqui.
In both cases, emergency services were deployed to the scene by the coordinating centre but on arrival, the medics could only certify the two deaths, as reported by laverdad.es.
___________________________________________________________
