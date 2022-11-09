Bear Grylls recounts secret search to find the body of Spencer Matthews’ brother on Everest

By Vickie Scullard • 09 November 2022 • 11:33

BEAR Grylls has recounted his tragic search to find the body of Spencer Matthews’ brother on Everest.

Michael Matthews was aged 22 when he died in a horror mountaineering accident hours after becoming the youngest Briton to conquer the world’s highest peak in 1999.

The TV adventurer is friends with the Matthews family, which also includes former Made in Chelsea star Spencer, aged 34, and his older brother James, aged 47, who is married to Kate Middleton’s sister, Pippa.

Bear, who conquered the peak aged 23 a year before Matthew, led a secret expedition to Mount Everest earlier this year, hoping to recover the body of his friend.

Speaking to Oxford Union Society, Bear explained: “We actually had an expedition on Everest to try to recover the body of the brother of a good friend, who climbed it the year after I was there but was never found.”

He continued: “We had a team of, like, ten Nepalese guys and some other incredible Western climbers. We did manage to recover one body. It was not of Michael; it was a Nepalese climber.

“We really tried. We had the best team in the world.”

Spencer is believed to have accompanied Bear on the same search – in August, he revealed that he had “travelled to Nepal and trekked to Mount Everest to find my brother and bring him home.”

In an Instagram post, Spencer wrote: “In May 1999, my brother Michael Matthews became the youngest Brit at that time to climb Mount Everest, aged just 22.

“Whilst descending from the summit his life was lost.”

He added that he had been making a documentary entitled Finding Michael, that will be released on Disney+ in 2o23.

Spencer added: “This has been the most meaningful and humbling experience of my own life and it is hoped the film will deliver my brave brother the decent legacy that he earned when so young.”

