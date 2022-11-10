Ferne McCann’s ‘disgusting voice notes’ about ‘ugly’ acid attack victims

By Vickie Scullard • 10 November 2022 • 18:37

Ferne McCann voice notes reveal 'disgusting' comments about 'ugly' acid attack victims. Credit: fred duval/Shutterstock.com.

VOICE notes purporting to be Ferne McCann reveal ‘disgusting’ comments about her ex-boyfriend’s acid attack victims.

The audio messages have been uploaded onto a mysterious Instagram account, known only as Lady Whistledown, and claim to be the voice of the former Towie star.

Yesterday a shocking clip was shared, allegedly Ferne, in which her ex-boyfriend Arthur Collins’ acid attack victim Sophie Hall was branded “ugly”.

Three more “Ferne McCann voice notes” are set to be released today, following the initial voice notes they claimed to be of Ferne, 32, slagging off former best pal Sam Faiers, according to the Sun.

A new clip features a woman talking about Collins’ victim, Sophie Hall, entering a beauty pageant and wearing a dress made from recycled headlines about the attack.

The voice says: “She’ll probably win it I’m not gonna lie, only because the event and the awards that she has entered or beauty competition, whatever it is, they’re probably loving all this free press for their event so they’ll probably fix it, she’ll win it.”

They add: “She is one ugly f***ing c***.”

Ferne McCann facing backlash over Arthur Collins' acid attack victim voice notehttps://t.co/n0GJs8iQ8O — The Sun (@TheSun) November 10, 2022

Sophie, 21 at the time, had been celebrating a friend’s birthday when she was hit by the acid, which led to burns on her face, shoulder, and back.

Collins is currently serving 20 years in prison after he threw the substance at Mangle nightclub in Dalston, East London, injuring 14 people in April 2017.

Sophie said at the time: “My face is ruined. You cannot run forever.

“What sort of person throws acid in a packed nightclub?”

In 2018 Sophie competed in the Miss England beauty contest, making a dress featuring newspaper cuttings of acid attacks for the semi-finals.

Thank you for taking the time to read this article, do remember to come back and check The Euro Weekly News website for all your up-to-date local and international news stories and remember, you can also follow us on Facebook and Instagram.