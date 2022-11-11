By Guest Writer • 11 November 2022 • 11:19

Meeting between the two in Madrid on November 10 Credit: Pedro Sánchez twitter

CHIP manufacturer Cisco to create new design centre in Spain following a meeting between Prime Minister Pedro Sánchez and Cisco CEO Chuck Robbins in Madrid on November 10.

The digital revolution cannot proceed without chips and the European Union Chips Act lays the foundation for an innovation ecosystem in the EU, connecting world-class research, design and testing capacities, creating knowledge jobs and fostering economic growth.

As part of its global strategy to enable a reliable, scalable and sustainable global semiconductor supply chain, Cisco plans to set up an engineering design centre to design and prototype next generation semiconductor devices in its existing Barcelona facility.

The commitment has been made following a number of earlier meetings between the two parties both in Madrid and at the last Davos Forum in May of this year.

“Spain is on the way to become a key player in achieving the EU objective of reaching 20 per cent of the world chip market by 2030.

“We have approved the program PERTE Microchip and have the roadmap, reforms and incentives in place to attract talent and strengthen the current Spanish ecosystem,” said Sánchez.

“Technology has the ability to help countries further their social and economic development and move even closer to an inclusive future for all. Today’s announcement reinforces Cisco’s commitment to support the digital ecosystem in Spain and across Europe,” observed Chuck Robbins.

The Strategic Project for the Recovery and Economic Transformation (PERTE) of microelectronics and semiconductors will have access to more than €12 billion from European funds made available as part of the Spanish Recovery Plan.

Thank you for reading ‘Chip manufacturer Cisco to create new design centre in Spain’ and remember that all articles produced by Euro Weekly News may be accessed free of charge.