Malaga Technology Park could become home to a microchip design centre

By Chris King • 17 June 2022 • 3:55

Image of Malaga Technology Park. Credit: Google maps - J. Agustín García

A Government minister has spoken very optimistically about a possible microchip design centre being located in Malaga.

During a visit to Malaga city this Thursday, June 16, Reyes Maroto, the Minister of Industry, Commerce, and Tourism, was very optimistic about a project designed to create a microchip design centre in the Malaga technology park, according to malagahoy.es.

In the event of its fruition, this project would act as a reference on a European scale. It was presented by the Ricardo Valle Foundation (Innova IRV) in response to the call for Important Projects of Common European Interest and is awaiting the approval of Europe and the Government.

“Right now, Malaga is in the best condition to take advantage of the Strategic Project for the Recovery and Economic Transformation (Perte) of microchips. It is a microelectronics and photonics project which is going to have a €12,000 million budget so that we can establish a great tractor project in the Malaga area of ​​Perte” the minister indicated.

Maroto highlighted that “there is a basis for this project that has to do with microelectronics projects where Malaga, together with Vigo, is one of the main candidates. These projects, which are European, are being evaluated, and we are waiting for the commission to authorize it to be able to finance them and start working on what is going to be the development of projects”.

Everything indicates, therefore, that it is going in the right direction, and that the Government is willing to promote this centre in Malaga Tech Park. It would mean the creation of 550 jobs and an estimated investment of around €117 million.

The pandemic has shown that the design and manufacture of microchips in European territory is key to not depending on external countries. That subsequently prevents slowing down the development of such important industries as electronics, the automotive industry, or even defence. The objective in Malaga is that the chips, the software, and the circuit boards, are designed in an open way.

___________________________________________________________

Thank you for taking the time to read this article. Do remember to come back and check The Euro Weekly News website for all your up-to-date local and international news stories. Remember, you can also follow us on Facebook and Instagram.