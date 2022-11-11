By Matthew Roscoe • 11 November 2022 • 14:53

British Embassy in Spain issues urgent appeal to help find missing Brit Levi Davis. Image: British Embassy in Spain/Facebook

Levi Davis, the 24-year-old former Bath and England rugby star, has been missing following a trip to Barcelona in Spain.

Levi Davis has not been seen since October 29, when he was in the Las Ramblas area of the Spanish city of Barcelona with friends.

On Friday, November 11, the British Embassy in Spain issued an urgent appeal to find the missing rugby star.

“Many of you may have heard about Levi Davis, who is missing, having been last seen in Barcelona on 29th October,” the embassy wrote.

“His family and friends have produced the below poster and would be very grateful if you could share it with your networks.”

It added: “If you have any information that may help to find him, please email [email protected] or call the Mossos (police) on 112. Thank you.”

Facebook users were quick to share the appeal for information.

“Shared with Spanish friends in Barcelona to try and widen the search to local people,” one person wrote.

“Shared Costa Blanca,” another said.

Another said: “Shared Malaga.”

Earlier this week, his mum Julie Davis said she would be heading to Spain to search for her son.

Making an emotional plea on ITV’s Good Morning Britain (GMB), Davis said:

“Levi please, if you see this, please get in touch.

“I can’t begin to understand how you’re feeling but just know that I do love you and our family loves you and we just want you home.”

