By Chris King • 12 November 2022 • 21:49

Two planes collide in mid-air during Wings Over Dallas air show event

A Boeing B-17 bomber collided in mid-air with a smaller aircraft while participating in the Wings Over Dallas air show.

Several video clips uploaded onto social media today, Saturday, November 12, show the tragic moment that two aircraft collided in mid-air during the Wings Over Dallas air show. One of the planes was a historic privately-owned WWII Boeing B-17 bomber. It is believed that the smaller plane was a P-51 Mustang.

The incident occurred as the two aircraft were flying above the Dallas Executive Airport (KRBD), in Texas. According to witnesses at the scene, debris from the accident has been strewn over Highway 67. No information has yet been released regarding the condition of the occupants of both aircraft.

DEVELOPING: Mid-air collision reported at Wings Over Dallas Airshow in Texas; number of injuries unknown pic.twitter.com/oOPHU2KjL1 — Intel Point ALERT (@IntelPointAlert) November 12, 2022

A private historical Boeing B-17 and an alleged P-51 Mustang crashed after a mid-air collision during an air display at Dallas Executive Airport (KRBD), Texas. More to come.. pic.twitter.com/DMQbxkUBdL — JACDEC (@JacdecNew) November 12, 2022

This is a breaking news story and we will try to keep you updated as more information becomes available, thank you.

