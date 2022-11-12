BREAKING: UK and France to strike deal on migrants as soon as Monday Close
By Chris King • 12 November 2022 • 21:49

Two planes collide in mid-air during Wings Over Dallas air show event

A Boeing B-17 bomber collided in mid-air with a smaller aircraft while participating in the Wings Over Dallas air show.

 

Several video clips uploaded onto social media today, Saturday, November 12, show the tragic moment that two aircraft collided in mid-air during the Wings Over Dallas air show. One of the planes was a historic privately-owned WWII Boeing B-17 bomber. It is believed that the smaller plane was a P-51 Mustang.

The incident occurred as the two aircraft were flying above the Dallas Executive Airport (KRBD), in Texas. According to witnesses at the scene, debris from the accident has been strewn over Highway 67. No information has yet been released regarding the condition of the occupants of both aircraft.

This is a breaking news story and we will try to keep you updated as more information becomes available, thank you.

Written by

Chris King

Originally from Wales, Chris spent years on the Costa del Sol before moving to the Algarve where he is a web reporter for The Euro Weekly News covering international and Spanish national news. Got a news story you want to share? Then get in touch at [email protected]

