By Chris King • 13 November 2022 • 4:41

Image of tennis player Boris Becker. Credit: Wikipedia - By Sven Mandel - Own work, CC BY-SA 4.0, https://commons.wikimedia.org/w/index.php?curid=78062791

Boris Becker, the jailed former tennis star is set to be deported to Germany from the UK in time for Christmas.

Boris Becker, the disgraced former tennis star is to be deported from the UK to Germany, according to an exclusive report by The Sun, on Saturday, November 12. The 54-year-old is currently seven months into a two-and-a-half-year sentence that has been serving in Huntercomb prison, Oxon since April.

A prison source told the publication: “He’s been signed up to a scheme that means he’ll be home in time for Christmas”. This early release scheme apparently allows: “any foreign national serving a fixed sentence who is liable for removal from the UK to be removed from prison and deported up to 12 months before the earliest release point of their sentence”.

Becker was found guilty of hiding £2.5million in assets while declared bankrupt but signing up for the scheme means he will probably be home in Germany for Christmas. By agreeing to be deported, foreign offenders can have up to 135 days cut from their sentences.

“Any foreign national who is convicted of a crime and given a prison sentence is considered for deportation at the earliest opportunity”, said a spokesman for the Home Office.

“We are pleased for Boris that he may qualify for an early release and be able to travel to Germany, albeit England has been his home for many, many years. I’m sure it will mean a lot to him and his family to be reunited for Christmas”, commented Boris’ former spokesperson.

