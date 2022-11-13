WATCH touching moment as grandmother reunited with grandson in Kherson

By Peter McLaren-Kennedy • 13 November 2022 • 11:10

Kherson liberation - Twitter Ukraine-Russia War

A touching video showing the moment a grandmother is reunited with her grandson after the liberation of Kherson in Ukraine, will bring tears to your eyes.

Her grandson went to help fight the Russian invaders and was there to help liberate his hometown and to visit his grandmother who had been patiently wating for his return.

One cannot help but think what hatred some people must have for others to create such death, destruction and misery. Surely anyone who sees a video such as this would want to bring an end to the war, but clearly not.

It is difficult not to be affected by such a touching moment between a grandmother who is reunited with her grandson. Let’s hope that the liberation of Kherson is truly the start of the end to hostilities.

