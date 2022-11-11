By Matthew Roscoe • 11 November 2022 • 14:39

WATCH: Videos emerge of Ukrainian citizens flying Ukraine flags in Kherson following Russian retreat. Image: @bayraktar_1love/Twitter

MULTIPLE videos have emerged of Ukrainian citizens replanting Ukraine’s flag in newly vacated Kherson.

Following Russia’s withdrawal from Ukraine’s Kherson, Ukrainian citizens have been filmed putting the country’s flag back up around the region on Friday, November 11.

“Here is the video of free Kherson today with numerous yellow and blue Ukraine flags and a palpable joy in the centre.”

“After months being afraid to even be on the streets of Kherson and terrified of being caught with any yellow and blue material, the residents of the now de-occupied city are relishing their first taste of freedom in over 8 months.”

After months being afraid to even be on the streets of #Kherson and terrified of being caught with any yellow and blue material, the residents of the now de-occupied city are relishing their first taste of freedom in over 8 months.#StandWithUkraine #RussiansGoHome pic.twitter.com/ZrN6QUyCfC — Tim White (@TWMCLtd) November 11, 2022

“Ukrainian military has not arrived yet, but the locals are already gathering to welcome them in the center of Kherson.”

Ukrainian military has not arrived yet, but the locals are already gathering to welcome them in the center of Kherson pic.twitter.com/R5TvKB7ZJ4 — Special Kherson Cat 🐈🇺🇦 (@bayraktar_1love) November 11, 2022

“Ukrainian forces hang a flag at the General Directorate of the National Police Building in Kherson City. Ukrainian forces have liberated Kherson.”

#BREAKING: Ukrainian forces hang a flag at the General Directorate of the National Police Building in Kherson City. Ukrainian forces have liberated Kherson! 📍46.633523,32.620375 pic.twitter.com/1RP1hOygOX — Moshe Schwartz (@YWNReporter) November 11, 2022

“The Ukrainian flag in Bilozerka, Kherson Oblast, on the WWII-times self-propelled gun SU-100 monument.”

The Ukrainian flag in Bilozerka, Kherson Oblast, on the WWII-times self-propelled gun SU-100 monument. 📹https://t.co/esSdRxtxfI pic.twitter.com/BsD9EncLWK — Euromaidan Press (@EuromaidanPress) November 11, 2022

“First Ukrainian soldiers at the main town square in Kherson city.”

First Ukrainian soldiers at the main town square in Kherson city pic.twitter.com/IrEUbBL8VA — marqs (@MarQs__) November 11, 2022

“Taking down “Russia is here forever” billboards.”

Taking down "Russia is here forever" billboards. pic.twitter.com/FMro5WLwFR — Anton Gerashchenko (@Gerashchenko_en) November 11, 2022

As noted, on November 9, Russian troops were ordered to withdraw from positions west of the Dnipro River around the city of Kherson by Russia’s Defence Minister Sergei Shoigu.

Army General Sergey Surovikin said at the time: “Shoigu agrees to a proposal to organise defence along Dnieper river line: proceed with the withdrawal of troops.”

Surovikin said that the “Russian army successfully countered attacks in the Kherson direction.

“The Ukrainian army has lost more than 9,500 troops.”

He added: “But up to 20 per cent of Ukrainian missiles hit facilities in the region.

“And more than 115,000 residents have been evacuated from Kherson and neighbouring areas.”

He said that the attacks on the Kakhovska hydroelectric power plant intensified and put civilians at risk.

The general also suggested that occupying defences along the left bank of the Dnieper and transferring the freed-up units would allow attacks in other directions.

Russia completed a full retreat from the region on November 11, however, Putin refused to renounce Kherson from the Russian Federation.

