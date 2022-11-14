By Chris King • 14 November 2022 • 0:40

Top TV presenter reveals he has been given six months to live

Jonnie Irwin, the 48-year-old TV presenter, revealed that he had been given six months to live after his liver cancer spread to his brain.

Jonnie Irwin, the 48-year-old television presenter known for BBC’s ‘Escape To The Country’, and ‘A Place In The Sun’ on Channel 4, revealed this Sunday, November 13, that he has terminal cancer. “I don’t know how long I have left”, he explained, after being informed that his lung cancer spread to his brain.

In August 2020 Jonnie said was in Italy filming an episode of ‘A Place In The Sun’ when the first indications of the illness appeared. As he was driving, his vision suddenly became blurred. “Within a week of flying back from filming, I was being given six months to live”, he recalled.

“I had to go home and tell my wife, who was looking after our babies, that she was on her own pretty much. That was devastating. All I could do was apologise to her. I felt so responsible”, as reported by mirror.co.uk.

After the initial diagnosis, Jonnie decided to keep his illness private but has finally spoken about it. He has continued to work as much as possible while spending time with his wife Jessica, Rex, their three-year-old son, and Rafa and Cormac, their two-year-old twins.

“It’s got to the point now where it feels like I’m carrying a dirty secret, it’s become a monkey on my back”, he told Hello magazine.

He continued; “I hope that by shaking that monkey off I might inspire people who are living with life-limiting prospects to make the most of every day, to help them see that you can live a positive life, even though you are dying”.

“One day, this is going to catch up with me, but I’m doing everything I can to hold that day off for as long as possible. I owe that to Jess and our boys. Some people in my position have bucket lists, but I just want us to do as much as we can as a family”, he explained.

Jonnie told the publication: “I don’t know how long I have left, but I try to stay positive and my attitude is that I’m living with cancer, not dying from it. I set little markers, things I want to be around for. I got into the habit of saying ‘Don’t plan ahead because I might not be well enough”.

“But now I want to make plans. I want to make memories and capture these moments with my family because the reality is, my boys are going to grow up not knowing their dad and that breaks my heart”, Jonni concluded.

