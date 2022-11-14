Matt Hancock switches Houses of Commons for ‘House of Horrors’ on ‘I’m A Celebrity’

By Chris King • 14 November 2022 • 1:24

Image of the 'I'm a Celebrity' line-up 2022. Credit: ITV

Matt Hancock faced ‘House of Horrors’, the latest Bushtucker trial on this year’s ‘I’m A Celebrity’.

Matt Hancock being greeted by Ant and Dec in the jungle clearing to face a Bushtucker trial every day has become a common sight on this year’s ‘I’m A Celebrity’. Tonight, Sunday, November 13, he was preparing to tackle the ‘Hose of Horrors’

Debates have raged on social media over the last few days as to whether it has now become boring that Matt is picked each time by the viewers to take on the trials. Although many agree that he deserves to get covered in slime and bugs as often as possible, there are those who argue that it would be refreshing to watch somebody different for a change.

A dramatic start to the day saw Matt get stung by a scorpion just after waking up in Snake Rock. He seemed to recover but never missed an opportunity to mention it throughout the day.

Tonight’s task involved a huge doll’s house with four rooms – two up and two down. The former Health Minister had to move from room to room collecting the 11 stars that were hidden. Each star as always was worth a meal for camp.

Apart from an encounter with some very angry snakes – his phobia – in the final room, Matt coped really well and delivered nine stars to the Geordie hosts when he exited the house.

Don't hiss off that snake 🐍 Well done, Matt! ⭐️ He's making his way back to Camp with 9 stars! #ImACeleb pic.twitter.com/F4H4v29pEh — I'm A Celebrity… (@imacelebrity) November 13, 2022

Back in Snake Rock, it was time to vote for the camp leader and deputy. The viewers voted for Matt and Mike as the two potential leaders. Each had to pick their deputy, with Mike picking Sue, and Matt going for Charlene. Now they had to compete against each other to see which pair would lead the camp.

Turning a board full of lightswitches on whilst blindfolded is harder than it sounds, but Matt and Charlene eventually ran out as the winners. Sporting legend Mike Tindall was gutted, not because of coming second, but due to the fact that he had just lost to Matt Hancock.

After fumbling around in the dark with no clue what he was doing, Matt is now the Camp Leader 🙃 #ImACeleb pic.twitter.com/lU7bj1Cepq — I'm A Celebrity… (@imacelebrity) November 13, 2022

They subsequently had to delegate camp chores to their fellow celebs. As Matt addressed the group for the first time as their leader, England Lionesses star Jill Scott quipped: “Just to be clear, are these guidelines or rules?”, referring to his political career.

“Matt Hancock is our leader. Words nobody in Britain ever thought they would hear”, Chris Moyles told the Bush Telegraph.

Owen and Scarlette were given the roles of camp chefs and they did a wonderful job of cooking the goat’s leg that came down in the bag from above after Matt’s nine stars.

The public was voting once again to choose a contestant to face tomorrow’s trial called ‘Deserted Down Under’. No surprise there, Matt Hancock will face his sixth consecutive trial.

Your votes mean @matthancock is going underground in Deserted Down Under in tomorrow night's show. Join us back here tomorrow at 9pm on ITV and STV to find out how he copes 10ft under 🏜 #ImACeleb pic.twitter.com/lZKCJ3cJrc — I'm A Celebrity… (@imacelebrity) November 13, 2022

