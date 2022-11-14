Ukraine ‘approaching’ victory after liberation of Kherson as Russia ‘found committing war crimes’

By Vickie Scullard • 14 November 2022 • 7:50

Georgia, Tbilisi, August 24, 2022. Action against the war in Ukraine and Ukraine's Independence Day. Two girls carry the "Kherson" poster with a drawing of the fireplace. Credit: MY_RI13/Shutterstock.com.

Kyiv ‘approaching’ victory against Russia after the liberation of Kherson, Volodymyr Zelenskyy has said.

The Ukrainian president spoke in his nightly address as evidence of Russian war crimes emerges.

“All of us already feel the approach of our victory. Because we preserve our unity and know that we are rightfully on our land,” Mr Zelensky said.

Yesterday, Sunday, following the liberation of Kherson, Ukrainian soldiers said that they found “bins stuffed with discarded Russian uniforms” which points to Vladimir Putin’s troops fleeing the conflict by trying to blend in with civilians.

The Ukrainian military estimated that as many as 15 per cent of of Moscow’s troops stationed in Kherson had been left behind, Stanislav Stoikobv, head of the territorial defence in the region, told the Independent.

But UK defence secretary Ben Wallace warned that Russia could send “more cannon fodder” to Ukraine as Kherson residents celebrated the liberation.

Over the weekend a touching video showing the moment a grandmother is reunited with her grandson after the liberation of Kherson in Ukraine was shared widely across social media.

Her grandson went to help fight the Russian invaders and was there to help liberate his hometown and to visit his grandmother who had been patiently waiting for his return.

