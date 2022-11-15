By Chris King • 15 November 2022 • 23:27

Image of forest fire in the Benahavis area of Malaga province. Credit: [email protected]_INFOCA

A forest fire has been declared by Infoca in the Benahavis region of the Costa del Sol in Malaga province.

UPDATE: Tuesday, November 15 at 11·27pm

At 11:05pm this evening, Infoca declared the forest fire as stabilised in the Camino de Campanes area of Benahavis in Malaga province. Being stabilised does not mean that the fire is extinguished but that it is under control and does not pose a further threat to its surroundings.

The Infoca firefighters will remain at the scene until the incident is declared extinguished.

Tuesday, November 15 at 9:45pm

UPDATE: The fire is located in the region of Camino de Campanes, and the number of resources has just been increased to 32 firefighters.

🔴 #IFBenahavís, activo. Zona camino de Campanes. Actualizamos medios:

👨‍🚒 32 bomberos forestales y 1 agente de medio ambiente.

🚒 2 vehículos pesados de extinción. pic.twitter.com/hLP8E63mq6 — INFOCA (@Plan_INFOCA) November 15, 2022

Infoca declared a forest fire this evening, Tuesday, November 15, in the Benahavis area of the Costa del Sol, in Malaga province. As reported on its official Twitter profile, two groups of specialised forest fighters have been deployed to the scene. They are accompanied by an environmental officer and two heavy fire appliances.

🔴 DECLARADO #IFBenahavís (Málaga).

MEDIOS:

👨‍🚒 2 grupos de bomberos forestales y 1 agente de medio ambiente.

🚒 2 vehículos pesados de extinción. pic.twitter.com/kQdsPH9xcY — INFOCA (@Plan_INFOCA) November 15, 2022

This is a breaking news story and we will try to keep you updated as more information becomes available, thank you.

___________________________________________________________

Thank you for taking the time to read this article. Do remember to come back and check The Euro Weekly News website for all your up-to-date local and international news stories and remember, you can also follow us on Facebook and Instagram.