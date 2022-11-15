By Chris King • 15 November 2022 • 3:11

Stone quarry collapses burying 12 workers in Mizoram, northern India

A stone quarry collapsed in the Mahnathiyal district of Mizoram in northern India killing at least 12 workers with more still buried in the rubble.

A tragic accident occurred at around 3pm in the Mahnathiyal district of Mizoram in northern India on Monday, November 14. At least 8 labourers at a stone quarry were killed when they were suddenly buried under an avalanche of rock.

Another four workers are believed to be still trapped under the rubble. As confirmed by the Deputy Commissioner of Hnahthial district, emergency services were immediately deployed to the scene. A rescue operation was subsequently launched to free the trapped men.

The rock fall took place in the village of Maudarh, located between the villages of Hnahthial and Zobawk, and it is not known if more men could be unaccounted for and buried beneath the debris.

Five Hitachi crushers and compressors belonging to the ABCI highway construction company were also allegedly buried in the landslide according to local media reports.

Big accident due to stone quarry collapse in Mahnathiyal district of Mizoram, news of 12 laborers trapped, rescue operation continues pic.twitter.com/pIXsfOU7CP — RawNews1st (@Raw_News1st) November 15, 2022

In a tragic incident that occurred a short time ago, a stone quarry in Hnahthial Village, Mizoram collapsed while several laborer's were working in the area, pic.twitter.com/FuEjfVJ4sC — DINESH SHARMA (@medineshsharma) November 14, 2022

This is a breaking news story and we will try to keep you updated as more information becomes available, thank you.

