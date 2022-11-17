DJ Chris Moyles goes underground in ‘I’m A Celebrity’ trial ‘Boiling Point’

By Euro Weekly News Media • 17 November 2022 • 3:41

Image of the 'I'm a Celebrity' line-up 2022. Credit: ITV

The latest trial on ‘I’m A Celebrity’ saw DJ Chris Moyles trying to earn the camp meals in ‘Boiling Point’.

A very nervous Chris Moyles headed into the jungle clearing to meet the show’s hosts Ant and Dec on Wednesday, November 16. He was picked by the viewers to take on the latest ‘I’m A Celebrity’ trial called ‘Boiling Point’.

It involved finding a set of four different-sized spanners that Chris would then have to use to release the yellow stars spread around the system of underground tunnels. His fear of enclosed spaces quickly got the better of him and the legendary DJ struggled to duck beneath the water to unbolt the stars that were fived to the floor.

When his allocated time was up, Chris exited with only one star in his bang. He had two previously but lost one of them when he dropped the bag inside the last tunnel. That meant the contestants would have to share one meal between them, along with beans and rice.

Back in Snake Rock, Scarlette ruffled Boy George’s feathers by asking him about the time he went to prison for allegedly handcuffing another man to a radiator. The 80s pop star quickly corrected her, insisting the media exaggerated the story at the time. He also reprimanded the TV presenter for asking him such an ‘inappropriate’ question.

Ana and Dec entered the camp to inform the celebs that there had been no public vote. Instead, over the next two days, they would be competing against each other to collect coloured balls. They will compete in a series of fun-filled trials and the three with the most balls will win a BBQ on the beach.

