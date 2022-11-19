By Chris King • 19 November 2022 • 2:00

Image of the Black Sea oil port of Sheskharis. Credit: Google maps - Александр Резниченко

Video footage was posted online of an explosion in the important Russian Black Sea oil port of Sheskharis in Novorossiysk.

An explosion occurred in the Sheskharis oil depot in Novorossiysk, Russia, late on Friday, November 18. It was captured on the CCTV security cameras of the facility and posted online by the Telegram channel Mash.



Novorossiysk is an important city port located on the Black Sea in southern Russia from which oil is loaded from the fields of Russia, Kazakhstan, and Azerbaijan for shipment abroad, as reported by Strana Today.

Earlier in the evening, the same channel reported that the attack on the Sheskharis oil harbour was carried out by a naval drone of the Armed Forces of Ukraine. However, Igor Demin, a representative of Transneft, later denied this information. The shelling of an oil depot in the Russian Belgorod region was also reported on Friday night.

