BREAKING: HUGE explosion rocks central Moscow, Russia

By Matthew Roscoe • 20 November 2022 • 13:57

VIDEO footage circulating on social media shows the aftermath of an explosion that rocked central Moscow, Russia in the area of ​​three railway stations.

The press service of the Russian Emergencies Ministry’s Moscow headquarters said that following an explosion, a warehouse building is on fire in the area of ​​three railway stations in the centre of Russia’s capital city on Sunday, November 20.

Freelance journalist Sotiri Dimpinoudis, who previously shared a video of an explosion in Spain’s Madrid, shared the footage alongside the caption: “Reports of an explosion in Moscow, Russia, cause of the explosion not known yet.”

#Update: Just in – Reports that explosion in #Moscow, happened near the central train station, reports that nearby greenhouses have caught on fire after the explosion. #Russia pic.twitter.com/kcEcoCdumT — Sotiri Dimpinoudis (@sotiridi) November 20, 2022

Russian news outlet Gazeta wrote: “A warehouse building is on fire in the area of ​​three railway stations in central Moscow, the press service of the Russian Emergencies Ministry’s Moscow headquarters said.

“The fire has been assigned the second degree of difficulty, the emergency services added.”

Складское здание горит в районе трех вокзалов в центре Москвы, сообщили в пресс-службе столичного ГУ МЧС России Второй номер сложности присвоен пожару, добавили в экстренных службах. pic.twitter.com/6Wq8dqyqkK — Газета.Ru (@GazetaRu) November 20, 2022

Fellow Russian news outlet RIA said that the fire broke out in a two-story brick warehouse building near Komsomolskaya Square in Moscow.

The fire broke out on Sunday at Komsomolskaya Square, building 1A, building 18. There was heavy smoke. Rescuers arrived at the scene.

“After the arrival of firefighters, a fire occurs in a two-story brick warehouse building. What is on fire and the area of ​​fire is being specified,” the message says.

More to follow…

Thank you for taking the time to read this article, do remember to come back and check The Euro Weekly News website for all your up-to-date local and international news stories and remember, you can also follow us on Facebook and Instagram .