BREAKING: HUGE explosion rocks central Moscow, Russia

By Matthew Roscoe • 20 November 2022 • 13:57
The press service of the Russian Emergencies Ministry’s Moscow headquarters said that following an explosion, a warehouse building is on fire in the area of three railway stations in the centre of Russia’s capital city on Sunday, November 20.
Freelance journalist Sotiri Dimpinoudis, who previously shared a video of an explosion in Spain’s Madrid, shared the footage alongside the caption: “Reports of an explosion in Moscow, Russia, cause of the explosion not known yet.”
#Update: Just in – Reports that explosion in #Moscow, happened near the central train station, reports that nearby greenhouses have caught on fire after the explosion. #Russia pic.twitter.com/kcEcoCdumT
— Sotiri Dimpinoudis (@sotiridi) November 20, 2022
#Update: Just in – Reports that explosion in #Moscow, happened near the central train station, reports that nearby greenhouses have caught on fire after the explosion. #Russia pic.twitter.com/kcEcoCdumT
— Sotiri Dimpinoudis (@sotiridi) November 20, 2022
Russian news outlet Gazeta wrote: “A warehouse building is on fire in the area of three railway stations in central Moscow, the press service of the Russian Emergencies Ministry’s Moscow headquarters said.
“The fire has been assigned the second degree of difficulty, the emergency services added.”
Складское здание горит в районе трех вокзалов в центре Москвы, сообщили в пресс-службе столичного ГУ МЧС России
Второй номер сложности присвоен пожару, добавили в экстренных службах. pic.twitter.com/6Wq8dqyqkK
— Газета.Ru (@GazetaRu) November 20, 2022
Складское здание горит в районе трех вокзалов в центре Москвы, сообщили в пресс-службе столичного ГУ МЧС России
Второй номер сложности присвоен пожару, добавили в экстренных службах. pic.twitter.com/6Wq8dqyqkK
— Газета.Ru (@GazetaRu) November 20, 2022
Fellow Russian news outlet RIA said that the fire broke out in a two-story brick warehouse building near Komsomolskaya Square in Moscow.
The fire broke out on Sunday at Komsomolskaya Square, building 1A, building 18. There was heavy smoke. Rescuers arrived at the scene.
“After the arrival of firefighters, a fire occurs in a two-story brick warehouse building. What is on fire and the area of fire is being specified,” the message says.
Moscow, a flower company warehouse. November 20, 2022.#russiaonfire pic.twitter.com/s9x82dYcMa
— Russia on fire (@russiasonfire) November 20, 2022
Moscow, a flower company warehouse. November 20, 2022.#russiaonfire pic.twitter.com/s9x82dYcMa
— Russia on fire (@russiasonfire) November 20, 2022
More to follow…
Thank you for taking the time to read this article, do remember to come back and check The Euro Weekly News website for all your up-to-date local and international news stories and remember, you can also follow us on Facebook and Instagram .
Share this story
Subscribe to our Euro Weekly News alerts to get the latest stories into your inbox!
By signing up, you will create a Euro Weekly News account if you don’t already have one. Review our
Privacy Policy for more information about our privacy practices.
Originally from the UK, Matthew is based on the Costa Blanca and is a web reporter for The Euro Weekly News covering international and Spanish national news. Got a news story you want to share? Then get in touch at [email protected]
Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *
By signing up, you will create a Euro Weekly News account if you don’t already have one. Review our Privacy Policy for more information about our privacy practices.
Download our media pack in either English or Spanish.