BREAKING: HUGE explosion rocks central Moscow, Russia

By Matthew Roscoe • 20 November 2022 • 13:57

VIDEO footage circulating on social media shows the aftermath of an explosion that rocked central Moscow, Russia in the area of ​​three railway stations.

The press service of the Russian Emergencies Ministry’s Moscow headquarters said that following an explosion, a warehouse building is on fire in the area of ​​three railway stations in the centre of Russia’s capital city on Sunday, November 20.

Freelance journalist Sotiri Dimpinoudis, who previously shared a video of an explosion in Spain’s Madrid, shared the footage alongside the caption: “Reports of an explosion in Moscow, Russia, cause of the explosion not known yet.”

Russian news outlet Gazeta wrote: “A warehouse building is on fire in the area of ​​three railway stations in central Moscow, the press service of the Russian Emergencies Ministry’s Moscow headquarters said.

“The fire has been assigned the second degree of difficulty, the emergency services added.”

Fellow Russian news outlet RIA said that the fire broke out in a two-story brick warehouse building near Komsomolskaya Square in Moscow.

The fire broke out on Sunday at Komsomolskaya Square, building 1A, building 18. There was heavy smoke. Rescuers arrived at the scene.

“After the arrival of firefighters, a fire occurs in a two-story brick warehouse building. What is on fire and the area of ​​fire is being specified,” the message says.

More to follow…

