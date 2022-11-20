By Matthew Roscoe • 20 November 2022 • 12:49

Three days of mourning following sudden heart attack death of Caicó City Hall lawyer Dayhanne Greyce, 43. Image: Dayhanne Grayce/Instagram

TRIBUTES flooded social media on Sunday, November 20 following news that Dayhanne Greyce, a lawyer for Caicó City Hall, located in Rio Grande do Norte state, Northeast Brazil, died suddenly of a heart attack at the age of 43.

According to local media reports, Brazil’s Caicó City Hall is in mourning for three days following the sudden of the Municipality’s legal advisor Dayhanne Greyce, who died of a heart attack on Saturday, November 19.

Family members said she was at home when she felt ill. Her husband took her to the Seridó Regional Hospital, but she died in the Intensive Care Unit (ICU).

The Mayor of Caicó Dr Tadeu issued a note of condolence and declared three days of official mourning.

He said: “Still saddened by this sad news, we announce with the deepest regret the passing of our Legal Advisor Dayhanne Greyce.

“We thank God for the opportunity we had to live with this extraordinary human being, with relevant services provided.

“In this moment of pain, we sympathize and wish our sincere condolences to all family members, work colleagues and friends.

“We decree Official Mourning in the Municipality for three days.”

The wake of lawyer Dayhanne Greyce will happen on November 20.

The mass will be held at 4 pm and then the burial at the Morada da Paz cemetery.

Journalist Wllana Dantas noted that Dayhanne was a person much loved by all who knew her.

“She was my childhood friend,” she said.

“We studied together at the Educandário Santa Teresinha and in a post-graduation course in Public Management at the Catholic University.”

She added: “I still can’t believe this fatality, but I pray to God to put her in a good place!”

The Caico Farmers and Family Farmers Rural Workers Union also expressed their sadness at Greyce’s sudden death.

“We feel deep sadness and grief for the untimely death of Dayhanne Greyce,” they wrote on Facebook.

“Dayhanne Greyce was the Juridical Assessor of the Union. She began her advisory work with the Union in the 2000s, therefore, more than 20 years ago, defending family farmers with great responsibility and will, thus providing relevant services to the Union’s members. By the way: Dayhanne did not only advocate, but she also participated in the events of the union and of the union family we are part of.”

They added: “During all these years, Dayhanne assisted hundreds of members with much love, always with a smile on her face and an incomparable calmness. Dayhanne was not only a lawyer but also a friend, a counsellor, and a being of light, simple, kind-hearted and with great humility. We thank God for the opportunity to have lived with this extraordinary human being for many years.

“Rest in peace dear friend! You did a lot for the family farmers. You did a lot for all of us. You did a lot of good here on earth, you will certainly have your heavenly reward. Go in peace and may Jesus receive you with open arms in your new home.”

Robert Diniz wrote on Twitter: “My friend Dayhanne Greyce, a fellow lawyer from Caico and a colleague from law school, left. Always cheerful and a very helpful person. Deserving of many honours.”

Partiu a amiga Dayhanne Greyce, colega advogada caicoense e colega dos tempos da faculdade de direito. Pessoa sempre alegre e muito prestativa. Merecedora de muitas homenagens. — Roberto Diniz (@RobertoDinizAdv) November 20, 2022

Eromar Zezito said: “What sad news this, at the end of that day 19/11/2022. Friend and Colleague at City Hall, Dayanne. May God welcome you to his home.”

Que triste notícia essa, ao final desse dia 19/11/2022. Amiga e Colega de Prefeitura, Dayanne. Que Deus receba na sua morada. — EROMAR_ZEZITO (@eromarzezito) November 20, 2022

“Rest in peace. God grant us resignation,” Jose Flavio Araujo wrote.

Descanse em paz. Deus conceda-nos a resignação. — Jose Flavio Araujo (@zedeabel) November 20, 2022

Greyce leaves behind a daughter and husband.

Thank you for taking the time to read this article, do remember to come back and check The Euro Weekly News website for all your up-to-date local and international news stories and remember, you can also follow us on Facebook and Instagram.