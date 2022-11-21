Mayor of Russian city of Chita resigns to go and fight in Ukraine

Alexander Sapozhnikov, the mayor of the Russian city of Chita resigned from his position in order to volunteer to fight in Ukraine. Posting on his Telegram channel, the administration’s head insisted he was doing so of his own free will.

He wrote: “I have made the decision to go where it is most needed today. As a paratrooper with combat experience, as a citizen, I cannot stay away from the fateful battle of our Motherland for the right to the future that we received from our ancestors”.

Sapozhnikov previously participated in hostilities while on military service in the North Caucasus and took part in the counterterrorist operation in Chechnya. “My duty and my calling are to once again stand up for our country”, he added.

The former mayor completed his statement by sending wishes of ‘happiness and prosperity’ to the townsfolk. His resignation was confirmed to RIA Novosti by the administration of Chita, as reported by gazeta.ru.

In a statement, the press service of the Chita administration reported: “Yes, Sapozhnikov left the post, but we cannot talk about his personal intentions. Andrei Viktorovich Grenishin has been appointed as acting First Deputy Head”.

Speaking with TASS, Alexander Osipov, the governor of the Trans-Baikal Territory revealed that he had discussed his decision to participate in the military operation several times with Sapozhnikov.

