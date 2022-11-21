New Benalmádena train station to get the green light

By Betty Henderson • 21 November 2022 • 12:17

Authorities are now looking into possible locations for a new train station in Benalmádena

BREAKTHROUGH in the development of a new train stop on the Cercanías trainline in Benalmádena. Local authorities met to discuss a new train stop on the line which runs from Malaga city to the metropolitan area at a press conference on November 17.

Authorities have proposed the development of a new station in the Nueva Torrequebrada area to improve access to public transport for local residents. Repeated surveys of local residents have also revealed the popularity of the project.

During the meeting, the council announced project updates, including a meeting with the regional government and train provider Adif. Regional authorities agree with the demand for the station, and Adif are looking into three possible locations for a stop.

Speaking at the press conference local Mayor, Victor Ruiz said “We have never been so close to getting the new train stop in Nueva Torrequebrada, during this administration we have taken several steps forward with this project”.

“Benalmádena is at a disadvantage when compared with other local towns. Fuengirola and Torremolinos have four train stops in their municipal areas while Benalmádena has just two” Ruiz added.