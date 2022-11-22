By Chris King • 22 November 2022 • 21:06

Glazer family said to be investigating possible sale of Manchester United

Manchester United is allegedly on the verge of being put up for sale by the Glazer family.

Only a short time after Manchester United announced that Cristiano Ronaldo’s contract had been terminated, Sky News has reported that the Glazer family, which owns the club, is investigating its possible sale.

The Americans have controlled the Old Trafford club for the last 17 years, and any news of them leaving Manchester will surely be met with delight by Red Devils fans.

According to an exclusive report by the news outlet, while investigating their various financial options, investment bankers have been contacted by the Glazers. They allegedly asked for advice on a partial or full sale of their asset. Another option was said to be a strategic business partnership with a third party.

A source told Sky News that they believed the family is on the verge of making a formal announcement on this potential situation. Should such a scenario evolve, it could see one of the most famous football clubs in the world change hands.

Supporters will surely welcome any change of ownership with the Glazers widely being held responsible for the clear decline of this once-great iconic club. They have fired several managers since the legendary Sir Alex Ferguson retired, and have not won the Premier League title since 2013.

