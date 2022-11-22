BREAKING UPDATE: Police station bombing leaves one dead, 29 injured Close
By Chris King • 22 November 2022 • 18:47

Image of Cristiano Ronaldo. Credit: Cristiano Ronaldo Instagram

Cristiano Ronaldo’s contract with Manchester United has been terminated.

 

Cristiano Ronaldo’s contract with Manchester United has been terminated. The news was announced in a short statement posted this evening, Tuesday, November 22, on the club’s official Twitter profile.

It read simply: “Cristiano Ronaldo is to leave Manchester United by mutual agreement, with immediate effect. The club thanks him for his immense contribution across two spells at Old Trafford”.

The award-winning sports journalist Fabrizio Romano subsequently tweeted a response from the player: “Following talks with Manchester United, we’ve mutually agreed to end our contract. I love Manchester United and I love the fans, that will never ever change. It feels like the right time to seek a new challenge. I wish Man Utd all the best”.

Following the Portugal captain’s recent explosive interview with Piers Morgan, today’s news will probably not shock the world of football. His return to Old Trafford has not been the success that it was designed to be, although Cristiano still finished last season as the top scorer for the Red Devils.

Written by

Chris King

Originally from Wales, Chris spent years on the Costa del Sol before moving to the Algarve where he is a web reporter for The Euro Weekly News covering international and Spanish national news. Got a news story you want to share? Then get in touch at [email protected]

