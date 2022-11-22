Eurovision Song Contest announces major changes to voting for Liverpool 2023

By Vickie Scullard • 22 November 2022 • 19:31

THE Eurovision Song Contest has announced major changes to the voting format ahead of Liverpool 2023.

International fans will be delighted as for the first time the new system will allow viewers in non-participating countries to vote.

Additionally, organisers have said that they plan to remove the power from the jury in the selection of finalists for the grand final.

The news was announced by event organisers, the European Broadcasting Union (EBU) earlier today, describing them as “major changes”.

The UK will host the 2023 contest in Liverpool on behalf of 2022 winners Ukraine.

Viewer votes alone will decide which countries qualify for the live final from the two semi-finals, with the jury no longer being involved in this process.

Since 2009, votes from both viewers and the jury would determine the successful semi-finalists who would go through to the final.

The other change to voting will allow votes to be counted from non-participating countries, with their semi-final and grand final votes being added together and converted to points that will have the same weight as one participating country.

The EBU said: “Those watching in the rest of the world will be able to vote via a secure online platform using a credit card from their country.

“Their votes once added together, will be converted into points that will have the same weight as one participating country in both of the semi-finals and the grand final.”

Elsewhere audiences in participating countries will be able to vote through other methods instead, including by SMS, phone, or via the Eurovision Song Contest app.

The jury, made up of professionals from the music industry, will continue to contribute to the result of the grand final and will be tallied alongside viewers who vote.

Martin Österdahl, the contest’s Executive Supervisor, said it has “constantly evolved” in its 67-year history, adding that this has been to remain “relevant and exciting”.

