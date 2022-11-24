BREAKING: Russia’s FSB reportedly prevents gas pipeline explosion in Volgograd region ‘linked to Ukrainian Special Services’

By Matthew Roscoe • 24 November 2022 • 10:50

ACCORDING to Russia’s Federal Security Service (FSB) on Thursday, November 24, sabotage of a section of the South Stream gas pipeline in the country’s Volgograd Region was prevented.

Materials have been seized in relation to the potential sabotage of the gas pipeline in the Volgograd region of Russia, which reportedly links back to the Ukrainian Special Services (SBU), according to a press release from the FSB.

The FSB said: “The Russian Federal Security Service <…> has prevented an attempt by Ukrainian special services to commit sabotage and terrorist act on the South Stream gas pipeline, which supplies energy resources to Turkey and Europe.”

The press release from the FSB said that four alleged perpetrators, all Russian nationals, have been detained.

It was noted that during searches, four magnetic mines, four kilos of plastic explosives, delayed-action detonators, 593,000 rubles and “communication equipment containing correspondence and negotiations with a handler from the Ukrainian special services” were seized.

Instructions for assembling explosive devices and coordinates of the bombing site were also found.

The press service for the FSB said that a “criminal case has been opened over preparation for a terrorist act, organisation of a terrorist association and illegal storage of explosives.”

🚨🇷🇺 Russian FSB officers prevented an attack on the South Stream gas pipeline by other Russian FSB officers. Several Former Russian FSB officers were detained. pic.twitter.com/ZxmrJQZ6iW — Terror Alarm (@Terror_Alarm) November 24, 2022

