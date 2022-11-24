 Kiev Ballet Company to perform renowned ballet Swan Lake in Alicante

By Anna Ellis • 24 November 2022 • 14:07

Swan Lake tells the story of young Prince Siegfried who falls in love with Princess Odette.

Odette and her companions transform into swans under the spell cast by the evil sorcerer, Baron von Rothbart. Their days are spent gracefully gliding on a lake only to return to their human form at night.

The Kiev Ballet Company maintains, among its main objectives, the care of the traditions and essence of the purest classical ballet.

Each performance is a feast for the senses due to the sobriety of the choreographies, the perfection of each and every one of its lines, the virtuosity of its soloists and the showiness and grandeur of its sets and costumes, all of them designed exclusively by the best masters of the Kiev workshops.

This fabulous event is on Sunday, December, at 7:00.PM at the Teatro Circo Plaza Poeta Sansano, s/n, 03300 Orihuela.

For more information or ticket enquiries go to the website culturaorihuela.com or call (+34) 966 74 01 04.

Swan Lake is on Thursday, December 15, at 8:30.PM at the Teatro Principal Alicante, Plaza Chapi, s/n-03001.

Tickets are available from the box office between midday and 14:00.PM and 5:00.PM until 9:00.PM daily.

For more information go to the website www.teatroprincipaldealicante.com or call (+34) 965 203 100.

Thank you for taking the time to read this article. Do remember to come back and check The Euro Weekly News website for all your up-to-date local and international news stories; remember, you can also follow us on Facebook and Instagram.