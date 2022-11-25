Iran breaks Welsh hearts as they win 2-0

By Peter McLaren-Kennedy • 25 November 2022 • 13:28
The first half the game saw two evenly matched sides with little advantage gained by either and no goals.
Iran started to take charge in the second half, but it took a moment of folly for the side to be given the advantage. With time almost up, Wales goalkeeper Hennessey took out the Iranian centre forward earning him an instant red card.
Former Welsh international Robert Earnshaw said on Sky Sports News: “It was a red card. I think looking at Wayne Hennessey, and he’s a friend of mine, I think he knows, and he was expecting a red card.
“To be honest with you, maybe it’s a tactical foul because he’s stopped a goal.
“This doesn’t help Wales at all because they’re looking for a win.”
But down to 10 men and with five minutes to go, Iran found the net with Chesmi striking from 20 yards out and although the keeper got a touch to it, he wasn’t able to keep it out.
Then not three minutes later and in the 12th minute of stoppage time Rezaeian found the back of the net after a defensive mix up, effectively ruining Wales’ chance of making it to the next round.
Rezaeian secures the win for Iran in the 12th min of added time.
🏴 Wales 0-2 Iran 🇮🇷pic.twitter.com/1CDiUR67SP
— FIFA World Cup 2022 (@2022_QatarWC) November 25, 2022
Rezaeian secures the win for Iran in the 12th min of added time.
🏴 Wales 0-2 Iran 🇮🇷pic.twitter.com/1CDiUR67SP
— FIFA World Cup 2022 (@2022_QatarWC) November 25, 2022
With England next, Wales have little to play for other than their reputation. But for Iran their chances of going through to the next round just took a major step forward, with the side growing in stature and confidence.
Thank you for taking the time to read this article, do remember to come back and check The Euro Weekly News website for all your up-to-date local and international news stories and remember, you can also follow us on Facebook and Instagram.
Share this story
Subscribe to our Euro Weekly News alerts to get the latest stories into your inbox!
By signing up, you will create a Euro Weekly News account if you don’t already have one. Review our
Privacy Policy for more information about our privacy practices.
Originally from South Africa, Peter is based on the Costa Blanca and is a web reporter for the Euro Weekly News covering international and Spanish national news.
Got a news story you want to share? Then get in touch at [email protected]
Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *
By signing up, you will create a Euro Weekly News account if you don’t already have one. Review our Privacy Policy for more information about our privacy practices.
Download our media pack in either English or Spanish.