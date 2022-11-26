Turkish authorities say they will not ask permission to conduct anti-terrorist operations

By Chris King • 26 November 2022 • 17:45

A spokesman for the Turkish authorities said they do not intend to ask for permission to conduct military operations in the territories bordering Syria and Iraq.

Ibrahim Kalin, a Turkish presidential spokesman, insisted today, Saturday, November 26, that the Turkish authorities did not need to seek permission to conduct military anti-terrorist operations aimed at ensuring the country’s national security, according to the Anadolu news agency.

“Turkey is not going to ask for permission to conduct anti-terrorist operations”, the agency quoted Kalyn as saying.

According to the press secretary of the Turkish President, Ankara is ready to discuss the topic of challenges and threats with its partners. This would be conducted with a view to further joint steps to eliminate them, and in the absence of such, it intended to solve problems “on its own”.

Kalin noted that all decisions and actions of the Turkish army in the territories bordering Syria and Iraq are based on Article 51 of the UN Charter which defines the right to self-defence. “The modern concept of combating terrorism involves the destruction of the threat in the bud”, he concluded.

On November 20, the Turkish Ministry of Defence announced Operation Claw-Sword. Ankara believed that the Kurdistan Workers’ Party in Syria was involved in the terrorist attack in the centre of Istanbul, which occurred on November 13.

In one day of operation, the Turkish armed forces destroyed 89 targets, including shelters and ammunition depots in Syria, as reported by gazeta.ru.

According to Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan, Ankara launched an air operation in Syria and Iraq in connection with Russia‘s “refusal” to fulfil promises to withdraw Kurdish formations from the border of the republic. This was not in accordance with the 2019 Sochi agreement Erdogan pointed out.

