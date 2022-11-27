The school that is a benchmark for hospitality and tourism”giving prestige to Almeria”

By Anna Ellis • 27 November 2022 • 15:04

“IT GIVES prestige to the destination of Almeria” are the words the Mayoress, Maria del Mar Vazquez, used to describe Almeria’s Hospitality School (Escuela de Hosteleria de Almeria) on a recent visit.

The Mayoress also praised “the trajectory and prestige” of the Escuela de Hosteleria, “it is an example of excellence,” she said of the facilities, located in the IES Almeraya, in the Finca de Santa Isabel, on the Paseo de la Caridad.

The councillor for the Promotion of the City and Commerce, Jesus Luque, also congratulated the school “in which generations of Almerians have been trained during its half-century of life and who have found work thanks to the quality of the training and the passion for teaching of both the management and the teachers.”

“It is also about jobs in the sector of tourism and hospitality, which is strategic not only in the present but above all in the future,” emphasised Vazquez, for whom “this centre is a reference for its quality, for its constant search for excellence and for its high qualifications, which has allowed the level of Almeria’s hotel and catering industry to be raised.”

Currently, the Escuela de Hosteleria de Almeria has 650 students, most of them from Almeria, but also from the rest of Spain and even from other countries thanks to its commitment to internationalisation through the Erasmus programme. The school has 69 teachers and offers all the specialities of Vocational Training in Hospitality, both Basic and Intermediate and Higher Level, as well as Distance Vocational Training and specialisation courses, which exponentially increases its employability rate.

The School of Hotel and Catering was founded in 1966 in the Los Molinos neighbourhood. For over more than five decades it has been transforming its facilities and adapting its curricula to new educational demands and new technologies, which has earned it the status of Integrated Vocational Training Centre, of which there are only eight in Andalusia, becoming a benchmark for hospitality and tourism, “giving prestige to the destination of Almeria.”

