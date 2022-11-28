World’s largest active volcano, Mauna Loa, erupts on Hawaii’s Big Island

By Chris King • 28 November 2022 • 20:03

Mauna Loa, the largest active volcano on the planet, has started erupting in Hawaii.

As reported by the US Geological Survey (USGS), Mauna Loa, the world’s largest active volcano, started erupting late on Sunday, November 27. Located on Big Island – it covers around half of Hawaii’s largest island – it had been expected to erupt at any time with warnings recently issued.

“Lava flows in the summit region are visible from Kona. Winds may carry volcanic gas and possibly fine ash and Pele’s hair (a type of volcanic glass) downwind”, said the Hawaiian Volcano Observatory (HVO).

Lava flows are not currently a danger to residents they added, due to the fact they are restricted to the vicinity of the summit caldera. As a precaution though, the alert level has been raised from ‘advisory’ to ‘warning’ by officials on the island.

These photographs were taken by Ken Hon, Scientist in Charge of HVO from Waikoloa at about 1:27am. #MaunaLoa #MaunaLoaErupts Lava is still erupting from the summit & is overflowing from the caldera. No threats to populated areas currently. https://t.co/yLBkg85jMa pic.twitter.com/vhScY3WGjR — USGS Volcanoes🌋 (@USGSVolcanoes) November 28, 2022

A recent spike in seismic activity near the summit of Mauna Loa had placed the USGS in a state of alert. The volcano’s last eruption was in 1984, with a total of 33 recorded since records began.

“Based on past events, the early stages of a Mauna Loa eruption can be very dynamic and the location and advance of lava flows can change rapidly”, warned the HVO. In an attempt to assess the current state of the huge volcano, officials are planning to operate flights over the area, as reported by news.sky.com.

