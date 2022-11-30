BREAKING: Dozens dead after blast at religious school in Samangan, Afghanistan

By Matthew Roscoe • 30 November 2022 • 11:51
At least 15 people have been killed and more than 20 others hospitalised after an explosion at a religious school in Aybak in Afghanistan’s Samangan.
The blast took place in Jahdia seminary in Aybak city of Samangan, according to local reports.
TOLOnews reported that a provincial hospital doctor confirmed that at least 15 people had died and 27 were wounded.
The news outlet said that the blast occurred during afternoon prayers.
This is a breaking news story, we will continue to update you with further information as it is made available.
Originally from the UK, Matthew is based on the Costa Blanca and is a web reporter for The Euro Weekly News covering international and Spanish national news. Got a news story you want to share? Then get in touch at [email protected]
