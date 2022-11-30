BREAKING: Dozens dead after blast at religious school in Samangan, Afghanistan

By Matthew Roscoe • 30 November 2022 • 11:51

ACCORDING to early reports, a blast at a religious school in Samangan, Afghanistan has left dozens of people dead, as reported on Wednesday, November 30.

At least 15 people have been killed and more than 20 others hospitalised after an explosion at a religious school in Aybak in Afghanistan’s Samangan.

The blast took place in Jahdia seminary in Aybak city of Samangan, according to local reports.

TOLOnews reported that a provincial hospital doctor confirmed that at least 15 people had died and 27 were wounded.

The news outlet said that the blast occurred during afternoon prayers.

This is a breaking news story, we will continue to update you with further information as it is made available.

Thank you for taking the time to read this article, do remember to come back and check The Euro Weekly News website for all your up-to-date local and international news stories and remember, you can also follow us on Facebook and Instagram.