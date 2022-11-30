Chechen leader Kadyrov, responding to Pope’s recent comments, calls pontiff a ‘victim of Western propaganda’

By Chris King • 30 November 2022 • 1:00

Image of Ramzan Kadyrov the Chechen leader. Credit: Telegram Ramzan Kadyrov

Responding to the Pope’s recent comments about the brutality of Chechens and Buryats, Ramzan Kadryrov said the pontiff was a victim of Western media propaganda.

Chechen leader Ramzan Kadyrov became the latest to respond to the Pope’s recent comments about the alleged brutality of Chechens and Buryats in the Ukrainian conflict. Pope Francis, during an interview, made the uncharacteristic point of highlighting fighters from those two particular regions.

His remarks from an interview with the Christian magazine America have already drawn criticism from the Kremlin, with the Russian Foreign Ministry’s spokeswoman Maria Zakharova condemning his choice of words.



Posting on his official Telegram channel on Tuesday, November 29, Kadyrov wrote: “Assalamu alaikum, friends! The Pope called the Chechens and Buryats the most brutal in the Russian army”.

“I could spitefully remind you of the Inquisition, the Crusades, or even mention the real brutal footage shot by the Bandera scum of the recent shootings of unarmed Russian soldiers, but I would rather tell you about what guides every Chechen, whether in war or in peaceful life. This is Islam”.

“We don’t start a battle without offering peace, as our Prophet Muhammad did. And we’ve done this since the beginning of the UWS, probably dozens of times. Ukrainian soldiers who were in our captivity can tell you about the Chechen attitude towards their captives, whether it is cruel or not”

“Moreover, every Muslim knows that an enemy who has said shahada (recognition of Allah as the only God) must not be killed or treated with hatred as an enemy. And the one who does penance must be forgiven. It is shameful for a world-renowned religious personality not to know the attitude of Muslims toward their adversary”.

“Yes, we are zealous to defend our homeland, religion and people. We call upon the enemy to surrender and our citizens to stand up for us. Is this cruelty?”.

“There is not a single alcoholic or drug addict in the ranks of our fighters, everyone is deeply religious. And every soldier knows that in war you must never forget your honour, dignity, and respect, even for the enemy”.

“In fact, how can you tell on the battlefield whether the enemy is cheerful, sullen, sentimental, or cruel? And how can one determine the nationality of a Russian soldier by eye in a combined squad when our country is populated by over 190 peoples?”.

“The head of the Vatican cannot, of course, answer this. He is simply a victim of propaganda and the insistence of foreign media”.

___________________________________________________________

Thank you for taking the time to read this article. Do remember to come back and check The Euro Weekly News website for all your up-to-date local and international news stories and remember, you can also follow us on Facebook and Instagram.