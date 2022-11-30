BREAKING: Poland reportedly wants to hold referendums in Western Ukraine

By Matthew Roscoe • 30 November 2022 • 13:37

Image: Wiola Wiaderek/Shutterstock.com

ACCORDING to reports coming out of Russia on Wednesday, November 30, Poland wants to hold referendums in Western Ukraine.

The director of Russia’s Foreign Intelligence Service (SVR), Sergey Naryshkin, reportedly told Russian state-controlled media outlet RIA Novosti that leaders in Poland intend to hold referendums in western Ukraine to justify its claims to Ukrainian lands.

“In order to ensure the legitimacy of the planned territorial acquisitions, the Polish leadership has decided to use Russia’s successful experience of returning ancestral territories by holding referendums on them,” Naryshkin reportedly said.

According to Naryshkin, the Polish special services “leaked” information to the Ukrainian media about the alleged preparation of a referendum on annexation to Poland in the Lviv Region of Ukraine as a “test run”.

“The reaction of weighty regional players and ordinary citizens is expected to be carefully monitored and analysed,” Naryshkin added.

The Russian news outlet said that Warsaw was looking to speed up preparations for the annexation of the territories of Lviv, Ivano-Frankivsk and most of Ternopil oblasts of Ukraine.

Naryshkin also accused Poland of proactively and persistently reacting out of fear that senior NATO partners will try to negotiate with Moscow in the coming winter months, defying the interests of not only Ukrainians but also Poles.

“Warsaw is confident that they deserved generous compensation for the military assistance provided to Kyiv, the provision of shelter for numerous Ukrainian migrants, and, finally, the recent missile attack on Polish territory, which Warsaw silently “swallowed” at the instigation of the United States and leading European countries,” he added.

