Carboneras (Almeria) finds more reasons for not reclassifying El Agarrobico land

By Linda Hall • 01 December 2022 • 23:00

EL ALGARROBICO: Carboneras town hall ordered to reclassify land Photo credit: CC/Untipografico

CARBONERAS town hall is still finding excuses for not reclassifying the El Algarrobico area as specially-protected non-building land.

The order goes back to 2016 and as a result of the town hall’s failure to act, Andalucia’s Upper Court of Justice (TSJA) ordered it to submit a fortnightly report on the progress made.

Carboneras mayor Jose Luis Amerigo has provided the requested report, while explaining that the land in question, the site of the illegal El Agarrobico hotel, has not yet been reclassified.

The town hall was still waiting for the municipal report enabling it to modify local planning laws, Amerigo maintained.

Environmentalist organisation Greenpeace questioned these explanations, dismissing them as “padding”, while urging the tribunal to apply the €250 per week fine with which it threatened Amerigo last July.

Meanwhile, according to the Spanish media, Carboneras town hall has told the TSJA that it has begun “all the necessary preparatory actions needed to completely execute the sentence.” All it was waiting for was the “required municipal report” which had been delayed because there was nobody to prepare it.

Once in possession of the report, the town hall would call an “immediate” plenary session and approve the necessary modification, Amerigo insisted.

