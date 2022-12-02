By Chris King • 02 December 2022 • 0:02

Suspect arrested and charged after Hollywood actor's body found dumped in street

The body of Hollywood actor Frank Vallelonga Jr was found dumped on a street in New York’s Bronx district.

A suspect has been arrested and charged after the body of Hollywood actor Frank Vallelonga Jr was found dumped on a street in New York’s Bronx district this evening, Thursday, December 1.

According to the celebrity news outlet TMZ, after receiving a 911 call about an unconscious person, the star’s dead body was discovered by NYPD officers. A source from the New York Police Department told TMZ that the body was later identified as that of Frank Vallelonga Jr. No official cause of death has yet been released.

The suspect who was arrested in connection with the incident apparently told cops that Frank had overdosed. His body was allegedly thrown out of a vehicle said to be owned by Frank’s brother Nick. The latter claimed to the police though that the detainee never had permission to drive his car.

Frank will be best remembered for his role in the film Green Book. The Oscar-winning movie was co-written and produced by his brother Nick Vellelonga. Viggo Mortensen starred as Tony, with Frank playing the role of Rudy Vallelonga.

It was based on the real-life activities of Frank and Nick’s late father Tony Lip, who in the 1960s worked as a minder pianist Don Shirley. In the smash HBO series The Sopranos, Tony played the character of Carmine Lupertazzi.

