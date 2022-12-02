News in Brief for the Costa de Almeria area

By Linda Hall • 02 December 2022 • 20:16

GARRUCHA: Work began on much-needed roundabout Photo credit: Garrucha town hall

Late start WORK began on the Las Palmeras roundabout in front of Garrucha’s Mediterraneo high school. Mayor Maria Lopez explained that the contract was awarded before the summer but the town hall needed Junta authorisation before making a start on the €312,573 project, which the town hall is financing itself.

Don’t bother INSTALLING underground rubbish containers in Almeria City’s Plaza Masnou, halted when excavations revealed archaeological remains, has resumed. The Junta’s Culture department explained that the discoveries from the 12th, 13th and 14th centuries, which were already “deteriorated and fragmented” by telecommunications conduits and sewage pipes, were not worth saving.

Not here LUCAINENA DE LAS TORRES residents and members of a Platform created to protect the area formed a human chain on December 1, protesting against plans for a solar power plant 800 metres from the town. The plant would impact brutally on the environment, landscape and tourism, they warned.

Fair shares TWENTY legal professionals demonstrated outside the Almeria’s court complex on November 29, giving visibility to their demands for the salary boost promised by the Ministry of Justice following increased responsibilities. The former court secretaries, now classed as Letrados, earned €1,000 less than judges and public prosecutors, they complained.

No go BY late November, it was impossible to buy a Madrid to Almeria rail ticket on either December 23 or 24, with seats available only for passengers with reduced mobility. The Railways Defence Group complained that rail operator RENFE increased trains at holiday times for other provinces “but never Almeria.”

