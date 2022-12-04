UPDATE – Pelé’s sends message to say he is feeling strong

By Peter McLaren-Kennedy • 04 December 2022 • 7:27

Pelé - Credit Nelson Antoine / Shutterstock.com

07:15 (December 4) – Following reports that doctors have said there is nothing more they can do for Pelé, he has posted on his Instagram account saying he feels strong.

Th 82-year-old who remains in hospital said he has “a lot of hope” adding “My friends, I want to keep everyone calm and positive.

“I’m strong, with a lot of hope and I follow my treatment as usual.

“I want to thank the entire medical and nursing team for all the care I have received.

“I have a lot of faith in God and every message of love I receive from you all over the world keeps me full of energy.

“And watch Brazil in the World Cup too! Thank you so much for everything.”

For most the news that his condition has not worsened will bring them much joy, knowing full well that Brazil still have their first knockout game ahead of them and he will want to watch that.

Will Pele’s condition provide the inspiration they need to progress in the tournament. Only time will tell.

14:59 (December 3) – The Brazilian newspaper Folha de S.Paulo is reporting that Pelé’s doctors have said there is nothing more they can do for him and that he will be put on palliative care.

According to the Sâo Paolo based newspaper on Saturday, December 3 doctors in the hospital treating the 82-year-old have said that there is no cure for him and that he is not well enough to undergo further chemotherapy.

Pelé is said to be dealing with metastases of cancer in his body; that is the spread of the cancer to other parts of the body.

Doctors say chemotherapy is no longer helpful and it is now to time to make sure the footballing legend suffers as little discomfort as possible. Diagnosed with colon cancer last year, he underwent an operation in September 2021 to remove a tumour.

Craque enfrenta câncer desde 2021, passou por cirurgia e teve metástases diagnosticadas no início deste ano. Leia em https://t.co/qv9pgLseEp 📷 Bruno Santos – 28.nov.2018/Folhapress

📝 Cláudia Collucci pic.twitter.com/RlI0Wxn7xl — Folha de S.Paulo (@folha) December 3, 2022

He has undergone further treatment since, but this is the first time that doctors have said there is nothing more they can do for him.

Folha de S.Paulo say in their report that the cancer has spread to his intestines, lungs and liver.

Understandably his family have not wanted to discuss his health as they ready themselves to deal with the grief knowing that his time is short. But they do have the prayers and well wishes of the whole world behind them after Pelé’s doctors say there is nothing more they can do for him.

Thank you for taking the time to read this article, do remember to come back and check The Euro Weekly News website for all your up-to-date local and international news stories and remember, you can also follow us on Facebook and Instagram.