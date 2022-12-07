18-year-old British soldier dies in 'non-operational incident' at Catterick Garrison, North Yorkshire Close
Trending:

Orange and Yellow rain alerts for Southwestern Spain on Thursday

By Peter McLaren-Kennedy • 07 December 2022 • 19:46

Spain weather forecast - Credit AEMET

Spain’s meteorological office has issued orange and yellow alerts for heavy rain and wind in Southwestern Spain from Thursday morning from 8 am through to midnight. 

AEMET issued the warning on Wednesday, December 7 saying that gusts of up to 70 km/h can be expected along the coastal areas of Cadiz, Huelva, Malaga and Almeria. 

Waves of up to three metres can be expected in the area with wind speed and wave height rising in the straits of Cadiz.

High winds can also be expected on high ground in Granada and along the coast. 

Heavy rain is also expected throughout the whole of the southwest and in the South of Avila and the North of Caceres very heavy rains with accumulations of up to 80mm in 12 hours. 

Strong wind and some rain can also be expected in the Canaries and the Balearics and along the border with Portugal.

The yellow rain and wind alerts continue for parts of Southwestern Spain into Friday across Granada, Malaga and Almeria.

Thank you for taking the time to read this article, do remember to come back and check The Euro Weekly News website for all your up-to-date local and international news stories and remember, you can also follow us on Facebook and Instagram.

FacebookTwitterRedditWhatsAppTelegramLinkedInEmailCopy Link
Go Back

Related News

<< Go Back to All Previous Editions
Written by

Peter McLaren-Kennedy

Originally from South Africa, Peter is based on the Costa Blanca and is a web reporter for the Euro Weekly News covering international and Spanish national news. Got a news story you want to share? Then get in touch at [email protected]

Comments

    Leave a comment

    Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Continue Reading