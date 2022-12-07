Orange and Yellow rain alerts for Southwestern Spain on Thursday

By Peter McLaren-Kennedy • 07 December 2022 • 19:46

Spain weather forecast - Credit AEMET

Spain’s meteorological office has issued orange and yellow alerts for heavy rain and wind in Southwestern Spain from Thursday morning from 8 am through to midnight.

AEMET issued the warning on Wednesday, December 7 saying that gusts of up to 70 km/h can be expected along the coastal areas of Cadiz, Huelva, Malaga and Almeria.

Waves of up to three metres can be expected in the area with wind speed and wave height rising in the straits of Cadiz.

High winds can also be expected on high ground in Granada and along the coast.

Heavy rain is also expected throughout the whole of the southwest and in the South of Avila and the North of Caceres very heavy rains with accumulations of up to 80mm in 12 hours.

Strong wind and some rain can also be expected in the Canaries and the Balearics and along the border with Portugal.

07/12 18:01 #AEMET #FMA nivel naranja por lluvias para mañana en Extremadura y Castilla y León . Imagen en vigor a las 18:01 (tabla actualizada haciendo CLIC EN LA IMAGEN), o visite https://t.co/3ce1BF7jDj https://t.co/3M2MBkIDa2 — AEMET (@AEMET_Esp) December 7, 2022

The yellow rain and wind alerts continue for parts of Southwestern Spain into Friday across Granada, Malaga and Almeria.

