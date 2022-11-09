Yellow alert for Valencia with very heavy rain expected

By Peter McLaren-Kennedy • 09 November 2022 • 19:47
Rain - La Safor - Credit Peter McLaren Kennedy
The alert issued on Wednesday, November 9 said that the rainy weather over the next few days will turn heavy as the DANA brings cold and stormy weather to the Mediterranean coast.
The worst of the rainfall will hit the southern reaches of Valencia with more than 30 litre per square metre per hour expected. That could rise to as much as 40 during the peak of the storm, which is set to arrive mid-morning, and which will continue well into the evening.
Most affected will be La Safor and the Marina Alta.
The showers, which could be very strong locally, will be accompanied by lightning and thunder with the yellow alert for Valencia remaining in place until late Friday.
Share this story
Subscribe to our Euro Weekly News alerts to get the latest stories into your inbox!
By signing up, you will create a Euro Weekly News account if you don’t already have one. Review our
Privacy Policy for more information about our privacy practices.
Originally from South Africa, Peter is based on the Costa Blanca and is a web reporter for the Euro Weekly News covering international and Spanish national news.
Got a news story you want to share? Then get in touch at [email protected]
Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *
By signing up, you will create a Euro Weekly News account if you don’t already have one. Review our Privacy Policy for more information about our privacy practices.
Download our media pack in either English or Spanish.