Yellow alert for Valencia with very heavy rain expected

The alert issued on Wednesday, November 9 said that the rainy weather over the next few days will turn heavy as the DANA brings cold and stormy weather to the Mediterranean coast. The worst of the rainfall will hit the southern reaches of Valencia with more than 30 litre per square metre per hour expected. That could rise to as much as 40 during the peak of the storm, which is set to arrive mid-morning, and which will continue well into the evening.

Most affected will be La Safor and the Marina Alta.

Unlike the rain that is being brought by Storm Martin, the Valencia region, Murcia and the Balearics will see the latest DANA being excessive amounts of precipitation.

Temperatures will also drop in these areas as the cold descends, reducing temperatures to around the average for this time of year. Few areas, if any, will see temperatures reach 20C.

The worst of the weather will arrive on Friday when accumulations of 40 litres per square metre can be expected throughout the Valencia regions, rising to as much as 60 in areas.

The showers, which could be very strong locally, will be accompanied by lightning and thunder with the yellow alert for Valencia remaining in place until late Friday.