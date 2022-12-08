Big Eyes, Vechain, and Ethereum Classic: Crypto purchase options before the year ends

By EWN • 08 December 2022 • 13:29

With the year ending a few weeks from now, crypto investors are hoping to make some last-ditch purchases in hopes that they may yield profits. The optimism about the new year is high, even though there isn’t any assurance that it could be a bull year.

Nevertheless, some crypto assets may experience price increases, and crypto enthusiasts hope to take advantage of them to improve their portfolios. Big Eyes (BIG), VeChain (VET), and Ethereum Classic (ETC) are crypto assets with a high tendency to experience price increases, and you should be considering them now.

VeChain Token (VET) The Decentralised Platform

The VeChain blockchain is a decentralised platform that helps businesses scale and improve supply chains. The VeChain network supports building decentralised applications (dApps), providing developers necessary tools. New projects can also leverage VeChain to organise ICOs.

VeChain uses the proof-of-authority consensus, which helps keep the platform efficient and secure while ensuring it remains beneficial to users. It is a dual token platform, and each of its tokens performs different functions. The VeChain Token (VET) is responsible for value transfer in the ecosystem. It is used to pay for transactions and can be a crypto asset to store value.

The VeChain Token (VET) has over a billion dollar market capitalisation, and it’s gradually increasing in prominence. The token holders at its all-time low in 2020 were able to enjoy tangible profits, and the coming year could be the same. VeChain Token (VET) price dump makes it a low crypto asset, and you should consider purchasing it now.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) The fork of the original Ethereum Blockchain

Ethereum Classic is a fork of the original Ethereum blockchain. While it hasn’t been able to achieve the prominence and market value of the original Ethereum network, it remains a highly functional platform for users. The smart contract platform powers dApps and runs computing functionalities.

ETC is the platform’s utility token, and it helps the platform remain functional. It is a profitable and valuable crypto asset, with a $4+ billion market worth and about $176+ all-time high (ATH). The cryptocurrency had an impressive run like most of the other cryptocurrencies during the last bull run and has shown strong resistance during the current price crash.

ETC has shown promising signs of a great run in recent weeks, and experts believe it shouldn’t be overlooked. You should have it on your watchlist.

Big Eyes Coin (BIG) The New Meme Coin

Big Eyes could prompt the new ‘meme craze’ in the coming year, as it’s predicted to experience an exponential price pump. The great performance of meme coins in the previous year prompted crypto investors to add many meme tokens to their portfolio at the beginning of the year, but the result has been disappointing.

Big Eyes (BIG) may be the meme coin to take away that disappointment next year, as the crypto asset may experience a price pump that could be greater than that of Dogecoin and Shiba Inu. This implies that Big Eyes (BIG) have huge potential to make crypto millionaires, even though analysts believe that could be a long shot.

The Big Eyes ecosystem will aid crypto adoption and help individuals build their finances leveraging DeFi and NFTs. Big Eyes token (BIG) will play an important role on the network, mostly about paying for transactions and minting NFTs. The cryptocurrency’s successful presale and charity endeavors have made it quite prominent. It has also improved its adoption potential.

Early adopters of the meme coin look set for a potentially high-rewarding year, and you can also leverage the new cryptocurrency for a significant profit. You should join its presale now, as it’s set to launch on top CEXs and DEXs soon.

The investment in crypto assets is not regulated, it may not be suitable for retail investors and the total amount invested could be lost

