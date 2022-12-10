Bulgaria to provide military aid to Ukraine despite strong opposition in the assembly

By Peter McLaren-Kennedy • 10 December 2022 • 8:40

Galab Donev - credit Administration of the President of the Republic of Bulgaria

Bulgaria has finally approved military aid for Ukraine despite strong opposition from socialists and pro-Russian members in the assembly.

According to the Dnevnik newspaper on Saturday, December 10, members of the National Assembly voted 148 in favour with 92 opposed.

Bulgaria is a member of NATO and regularly participates in the organisation’s military exercises, but has so far not been in a position to assist Ukraine. The decision to do so now will be applauded by fellow member states.

Although Bulgaria has not said what weapons will be supplied, the indication is that the first shipment will consist of light weapons and ammunition.

MPs have been given a month for the shipment to be prepared and sent, with Bulgaria’s military capabilities somewhat limited.

Defence Minister Dimitar Stoyanov has said that the country is unable to assist with much of the equipment that Kyiv is looking for, simply saying Bulgaria cannot afford to send expensive equipment like air defence systems.

“My opinion on this has been conservative because I have to guarantee Bulgaria’s defence capabilities.”

But he added, the aid that will be sent meets the standards of “Ukrainian priorities.”

Although this is the first time Bulgaria will provide military aid, armament manufacturers in the country have been exporting to Ukraine for some time.

Thank you for taking the time to read this article, do remember to come back and check The Euro Weekly News website for all your up-to-date local and international news stories and remember, you can also follow us on Facebook and Instagram.