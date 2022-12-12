By Matthew Roscoe • 12 December 2022 • 9:20

More than 20 Russian tanks destroyed Ukraine in combat losses as of December 12. Image: Ukraine MoD/Facebook

ON Monday, December 12, Ukraine’s Ministry of Defence published updated figures of combat losses inflicted on Russian forces since the beginning of the war.

In the updated Russian combat losses, Ukraine’s MoD announced that a further 24 Russian tanks had been destroyed by Ukrainian forces on Sunday, December 11. This takes the number of Russian tanks lost in Ukraine to 2966.

According to the latest data, another 620 Russian soldiers reportedly died in battle, which has brought the total to around 94,760.

Eight more Russian Armoured Personnel Carriers (APCs) were also destroyed as well as another Russian artillery system.

The other significant increase in figures is the loss of four Russian drones, taking the total destroyed to 1617.

Загальні бойові втрати противника з 24.02 по 12.12 орієнтовно склали / The total combat losses of the enemy from 24.02 to 12.12 were approximately: pic.twitter.com/EiAZIVi9ci — Генеральний штаб ЗСУ (@GeneralStaffUA) December 12, 2022

A detailed breakdown of the war shows that the loss of eight more Russian Armoured Personnel Carriers (APCs) now means Ukraine has destroyed 5928, while the destruction of another Russian artillery system now means that Putin’s army has now lost 1929 in total.

Ukraine also destroyed more of Russia’s special equipment, meaning Russian forces have now lost 169 in total.

