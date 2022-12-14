By Chris King • 14 December 2022 • 0:14

Top TV presenter airlifted to hospital after suffering a 'terrifying' crash

TV presenter Freddie Flintoff has been airlifted to hospital after suffering what was described as a ‘terrifying crash’ while filming an episode of the BBC television motoring show Top Gear.

Cricket star turned television presenter Freddie Flintoff was reportedly airlifted to hospital this evening, Tuesday, December 12. It is believed the former England star suffered what was described as a ‘terrifying crash’ while filming an episode of the BBC show Top Gear.

The incident is thought to have occurred at Dunsfold Park Aerodrome in Stovolds Hill, Cranleigh, in Surrey, where the 45-year-old had been filming for the popular motoring programme. According to sources, Freddie’s injury is not life-threatening.

It is believed the accident happened during a review segment for the show while Freddie was passing his opinion to the cameraman about the car he was driving. Chris Harris, who co-presents Top Gear with Freddie was also reported to be present when the crash took place.

“Freddie is in hospital after a crash on Top Gear. He was driving on the track as normal. He wasn’t going at high speeds – it was just an accident that could happen to anyone. All the usual health and safety measures were in place for filming too. Freddie was taken to hospital by air ambulance shortly afterwards”, a show source told The Sun.

They added: “His injuries are not life-threatening and he is receiving treatment. Filming has been postponed for now and all anyone cares about is Freddie recovering”. This is Freddie’s second serious accident since he joined the show. In 2019 he was involved in a major crash while travelling at 124mph.

