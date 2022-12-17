By Chris King • 17 December 2022 • 20:35
Image of Volodymyr Zelenskyy.
Credit: Telegram Volodymyr Zelenskyy.
French politician Florian Filippo today, Saturday, December 17, criticised Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy’s continued unwillingness to negotiate peace with Moscow. He called the leader’s actions ‘crazy’ and ‘irresponsible’.
Speaking with the news outlet RIA, and later tweeting the same message, Filippo said: “#Zelensky repeats that he refuses to negotiate peace with Russia! This is totally crazy and irresponsible! Refuse to deliver weapons and money to a stubborn, dangerous and corrupt regime that seeks the continuation of war!”.
#Zelensky redit qu’il refuse de négocier la Paix avec la Russie ! C’est totalement fou et irresponsable !
Refusons de livrer armes et argent à un régime entêté, dangereux et corrompu qui cherche la poursuite de la guerre !
— Florian Philippot (@f_philippot) December 17, 2022
Originally from Wales, Chris spent years on the Costa del Sol before moving to the Algarve where he is a web reporter for The Euro Weekly News covering international and Spanish national news.
