By Chris King • 17 December 2022 • 20:35

Image of Volodymyr Zelenskyy. Credit: Telegram Volodymyr Zelenskyy.

French politician Florian Filippo said Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy’s refusal to negotiate with Moscow was ‘crazy’ and ‘irresponsible’.

French politician Florian Filippo today, Saturday, December 17, criticised Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy’s continued unwillingness to negotiate peace with Moscow. He called the leader’s actions ‘crazy’ and ‘irresponsible’.

Speaking with the news outlet RIA, and later tweeting the same message, Filippo said: “#Zelensky repeats that he refuses to negotiate peace with Russia! This is totally crazy and irresponsible! Refuse to deliver weapons and money to a stubborn, dangerous and corrupt regime that seeks the continuation of war!”.

#Zelensky redit qu’il refuse de négocier la Paix avec la Russie ! C’est totalement fou et irresponsable ! Refusons de livrer armes et argent à un régime entêté, dangereux et corrompu qui cherche la poursuite de la guerre ! — Florian Philippot (@f_philippot) December 17, 2022

The politician called for an end to supplying Kyiv with weapons and of sending money to his government. Filippo labelled the current regime of the Ukrainian government stubborn, dangerous, and corrupt, as well as seeking to prolong the conflict.

Filippo is the leader of the French movement ‘Patriots’ and the ex-MP has repeatedly criticised Western countries for their continued financial support of Ukraine and the supply of military equipment for the Armed Forces of Ukraine. These actions are prolonging the conflict in this Eastern European country he insisted. President Zelenskyy admitted in an interview with the French TV channel LCI on Friday 16, that he is being urged to sit down at the negotiating table with Moscow. “Some are urging me to sit down at the negotiating table. However, I see no subject for conversation”, he told them.