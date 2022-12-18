By Chris King • 18 December 2022 • 21:16

Image of Vladimir Putin. Credit: Harold Escalona/Shutterstock.com

Vera Polozkova, a prominent Russian actress, singer and poet, launched a stinging attack on Vladimir Putin, branding him the ‘main maniac of the 21st century’.

Vera Polozkova, a prominent Russian actress, singer and poet, launched a scathing attack on President Vladimir Putin today, Sunday, December 18. Speaking from Cyprus, where she lives in exile, the 36-year-old suggested he liked causing bloodshed and called him a ‘terrorist’ and the ‘main maniac of the 21st century’.

‘My country is occupied by a terrorist gang, it is very uncomfortable to be there because you are their hostage. I only know that happy people do not kill and don’t get joy from blood. If anyone thinks he’s a happy, rich and powerful man – no, he’s not, he is in hell”, Polozkova told her interviewer, Yury Dud.

Her outburst brought the expected response from law enforcement agencies in her homeland who immediately called for revenge to be taken against her. Some pro-Putin supporters even said she should be tried for treason.

The exiled public figure is currently helping to raise funding for the Ukrainian military. This is because they are ‘fighting for me…and my children. If they win – and they will – we will have the chance to return to Russia one day’.

Celebrated in many circles as Russia’s most popular modern language poet, Polozkova warned that: ‘When Putinism is over, a terrible interregnum will begin’, claiming that it ‘might be even scarier than the last year of Putinism’.

‘The country that did this to Ukraine will – if it is really lucky – acknowledge it, repent and pay reparations. But to make it liveable after everything that will happen to it… this is just the beginning. I cannot imagine how long it will take. Perhaps it won’t happen during our lifetime’, she continued.

Polozkova lamented: ‘All the achievements, everything that was created with such care and love, all these children born after the previous demographic collapse in Russia – scores of these children are now getting thrown into the furnace”.

‘Do you think after this everyone can stand up, shake off the ashes and walk into the bright future? I really doubt it. I am certain it will happen to Ukraine because the truth is on their side’.

The damage inflicted on Ukraine by Putin will remain even if the country is rebuilt said the poet, pointing to ‘the destroyed psyche of the people, their traumas, and children, scared forever. Yet it will be helped by everyone, it was seen and heard by everyone, it will be quickly restored’, adding that she believes Russia is: ‘going full steam into a very unpleasant future’.

Putin is guilty of bringing shame to those who fought in WWII to help build a better Russia she said, calling the leader a ‘liar and manipulator’. The world should have seen the truth about him she added, ‘Globally, we all didn’t do enough for it not to happen’.

‘We underestimated the level of threat, we didn’t understand that we really were on board a plane captured by terrorists who will then do something irreparable to our lives and those of our children. It seemed that they were only thieves, losers and idiots. But they really are maniacs’, she continued.

‘My country is occupied by a terrorist gang, it is very uncomfortable to be there because you’re their hostage. All the population of Russia who stayed inside the country have ‘moved’ to a different country too. These people are now immigrants in their own homes’, Polozkova added.

‘Formally things have not changed .. but everything changed completely, it’s a different state with different laws and rules. The country now exists as a totalitarian sect”, she concluded, as reported by dailymail.co.uk.

